Physician-owned group practice CNOS is adding Dakota Dunes, S.D.-based Midlands Clinic, the Sioux City Journal reported June 12.

Midlands Clinic is a multispecialty center offering services including dermatology, gastroenterology, and bariatric and general surgery, the report said. All eight of its physicians are staying to join CNOS as well.

The ASC will take the CNOS name Jan. 1, 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed.