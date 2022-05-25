Physician-owned practices are more productive, report says

Physician-owned practices reported higher levels of productivity in collections and work relative value units, according to Medical Group Management Association's 2022 "Datadive Provider Compensation Report."
The report uses data from more than 192,000 providers at more than 7,700 organizations
Three more notes on physician-owned practices:
- Physician-owned practices experienced fewer patient encounters in 2021 compared to their hospital-owned counterparts.
- For the first time, less than half of patient care physicians, 49.1 percent, reported working in a physician-owned practice.
- Physician-owned practices are four times more likely to have a 100 percent productivity or equal share compensation system compared to hospital-owned practices.