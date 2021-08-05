10 ASC acquisitions in July

Ariana Portalatin -

Ten July ASC acquisitions to know:

  1. Real estate firm Sanders Capital Partners acquired the Prima Center for plastic surgery in Duluth, Ga., for $2.3 million.
  2. Cleveland Clinic purchased two medical buildings with a surgery center in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for $52.5 million.
  3. Monfort Heights Healthcare Investors purchased Cincinnati-based Good Samaritan Surgery Center West for $8 million.
  4. Healthcare real estate firm Cornerstone Companies acquired 12 properties spanning nine states. The properties include six medical office buildings, three clinics/ASCs, an imaging and diagnostics center, a senior care facility, and one standalone ASC.
  5. Minneapolis-based MedCraft Investment Partners acquired Crossroads Professional Building, a physician-owned medical office building in Waterford, Conn., that features a mix of outpatient services.
  6. The NovaMed Surgery Center of Baton Rouge Interventional Pain Management Center was sold to Cornerstone Companies for $6.1 million.
  7. Real estate investment group Healthcare Realty acquired an outpatient care facility leased by Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health. Plans are in place to build an ASC and comprehensive imaging center at the location.
  8. A surgery center in Riverside, Calif., was purchased by a multispecialty medical group with the help of real estate adviser SVN Insight.
  9. Regenerative Surgical Surgery Center in Pasadena, Texas, was sold through a cash transaction by Matthews Real Estate Investment Services.
  10. Montecito Medical Real Estate acquired a medical office building housing an ophthalmology ASC in San Antonio.

