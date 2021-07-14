California ASC real estate sold

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen

A multispecialty medical group purchased a surgery center in Riverside, Calif.

The ASC is located in a medical office building, according to a July 13 LinkedIn post by SVN Insight, the real estate adviser involved with the purchase. 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers