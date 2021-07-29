Cornerstone Companies acquires 12 medical office buildings, ASCs for $48.7M

Healthcare real estate firm Cornerstone Companies has acquired 12 properties comprising medical office buildings, ASCs and clinics for $48.7 million.

The portfolio spans nine states and includes six MOBs, three clinics/ASCs, an imaging and diagnostics center, a senior care facility and one standalone ASC, according to a July news release.

Cornerstone has acquired more than $150 million in healthcare assets over the past four years.

Cornerstone's ASC acquisitions include: