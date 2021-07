Monfort Heights Healthcare Investors has purchased Cincinnati-based Good Samaritan Surgery Center West for $8 million, the Cincinnati Business Courier reported July 29.

WestSide Surgical Properties was the seller of the property, which has four operating rooms and two procedure rooms, according to its website.

The surgery center, managed by Cincinnati-based TriHealth, performs about 4,500 surgeries a year.

The transaction closed June 1, according to the report.