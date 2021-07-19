California outpatient real estate sold, ASC planned

An outpatient care facility 100 percent leased by Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health was sold.

The five-story, 160,000-square-foot facility in Poway, Calif., was acquired by real estate investment group Healthcare Realty.

The health system also is building a new ASC and comprehensive imaging center in building shell space, according to a July 17 LinkedIn post by Casey Pileggi, Healthcare Realty's senior director of leasing for the West Coast and Hawaii.

The property is connected to 95-bed Palomar Medical Center Poway. Palomar offers bariatric surgery, laboratory, endocrinology, family medicine, orthopedics, pediatrics, cardiology, dermatology, internal medicine, gastroenterology, ophthalmology and rheumatology at the location.