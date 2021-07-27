MedCraft acquires physician-owned medical office building in Connecticut 

Minneapolis-based MedCraft Investment Partners acquired Crossroads Professional Building, a physician-owned medical office building in Waterford, Conn., according to a July 27 news release. 

The facility houses 10 medical specialty tenants. A mix of employed and independent physicians offer radiology, orthopedics, orthodontics, ophthalmology and cardiology, among other outpatient services. 

The 69,950-square-foot, three-story building is MedCraft's second recent acquisition. The company acquired an ASC in Ohio earlier this month.

