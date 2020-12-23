Top-read ASC stories — Surprise billing legislation, specialty compensation & more
Here are the most-read articles on Becker's ASC Review during the week of Dec. 21-25:
1. Texas surgical hospital settles Stark Law violation allegations, whistleblowers get $13.9M
2. USPI to offload urgent care platform in 2021
3. New ASCs in 2020: A state-by-state breakdown
4. Appeals court allows California surgery center to seek $1M+ in unpaid claims
5. 7 specialties where salaries aren't growing
6. UnitedHealth: Moving total joints to ASCs could yield $3B in annual savings
7. AmSurg + Envision in the past 90 days: 5 updates
8. How GI compensation changed over the last decade
9. Outpatient spine specialist named partner at 11-location practice — 5 details
10. Surprise billing legislation included in COVID-19 stimulus package
