Top-read ASC articles — The top-paying healthcare jobs; Tenet, USPI's strategies and more

Here are the most-read articles on Becker's ASC Review for the week of Jan. 11-15:

1. Here are the healthcare jobs on US News' 25 best-paying jobs list — Surgeon is No. 2

2. USPI added 61 ASCs in 2020, plans to gain up to 40 more this year: 10 things to know

3. California hospital temporarily converts ASC into ICU

4. 25 statistics on medical coder salaries

5. 10 changes CMS made in 2021

6. Thriving in outpatient joint replacements: 5 expert insights

7. 10 cities with biggest annual physician pay growth

8. California county suspends elective procedures at ASCs, hospitals

9. $187M Florida orthopedic facility will include outpatient surgery center

10. Tenet's strategic shift to ASCs: 5 details

