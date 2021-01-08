California county suspends elective procedures at ASCs, hospitals

Santa Cruz County in California suspended most elective procedures at hospitals and ASCs in the county starting Jan. 7.

The order will stay in effect until rescinded by the county's health officer.

The county suspended procedures in response to staff shortages and limited bed and intensive care unit availability because of surging COVID-19 cases.

The county is permitting high-acuity surgery cases to proceed. Past guidance allowed medium-acuity procedures to continue at ASCs, but this guidance rescinded that.

