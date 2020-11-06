Top-read ASC articles: Nov. 2-6
Here are the 10 most-read articles for Becker's ASC Review for the week of Nov. 2-6:
- 10 highest-paying cities for physicians in 2020
- Where hospitals are cutting jobs
- 10 specialties with largest compensation growth in 2020
- 190 hospitals recognized for GI care
- 8 hospitals that recently postponed elective surgeries due to pandemic
- 10 lowest-paying cities for physicians
- 14 ASCs opened or announced in October
- 15 quick points on ASCs today
- Virginia medical office building with surgery center sells for $12M
- A change to address the unknown — 6 GIs react to U.S. Preventive Services Task Force's recommendation to lower CRC screening age to 45
More articles on surgery centers:
The ASC in 2021: 3 expert predictions on cardiology
10 lowest-paying cities for physicians
ASC valuation multiples continue to rise & more — 12 ASC industry notes
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.