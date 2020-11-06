Top-read ASC articles: Nov. 2-6

Here are the 10 most-read articles for Becker's ASC Review for the week of Nov. 2-6:

  1. 10 highest-paying cities for physicians in 2020
  2. Where hospitals are cutting jobs
  3. 10 specialties with largest compensation growth in 2020
  4. 190 hospitals recognized for GI care
  5. 8 hospitals that recently postponed elective surgeries due to pandemic
  6. 10 lowest-paying cities for physicians
  7. 14 ASCs opened or announced in October
  8. 15 quick points on ASCs today
  9. Virginia medical office building with surgery center sells for $12M
  10. A change to address the unknown — 6 GIs react to U.S. Preventive Services Task Force's recommendation to lower CRC screening age to 45

