ASC valuation multiples continue to rise & more — 12 ASC industry notes

Here are 12 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Valuation multiples continued climbing in the ASC space, according to HealthCare Appraisers' "2020 ASC Valuation and Benchmarking Survey." Read more.

After much debate, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force will issue guidance to lower the colorectal cancer screening age to 45 in response to growing early-onset CRC rates. Read more.

Bridgeport (Conn.) Hospital partnered with Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health Heart and Vascular Center's cardiovascular surgery team to offer an array of surgical procedures.

Riverside Surgical Center of Rutherford (N.J.) launched its total joint replacement program.

East Brunswick-based Specialized Surgical Center of Central New Jersey opened Oct. 27, joining the Virtua Health network.

Kingsport, Tenn.-based Holston Valley Surgery Center is opposing a proposal that would develop an orthopedic surgery center in the region.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover broke ground on a $10 million surgery center in St. Johns County Oct. 26, its third surgery center in Northeast Florida.

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Watauga Orthopedics received a certificate of need to develop a $17.3 million orthopedic surgery center in Johnson City.

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Newark-based Delaware Neurosurgical Group are contemplating developing a joint venture spine ASC for $4.8 million.

Tucson (Ariz.) Medical Center partnered with MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate to acquire a medical office building in Tucson and develop an ASC and primary care clinic.

St. Cloud (Minn.) Surgical Center has embarked on an $11 million project to renovate and expand its surgery center to accommodate increased demand.

Colchester, Vt.-based Green Mountain Surgery Center avoided IT outages associated with a cyberattack that targeted University of Vermont Health Network.

