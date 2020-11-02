Virginia medical office building with surgery center sells for $12M

Feldman Bergin Properties acquired the Richmond (Va.) Business and Medical Center campus for $12 million, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Nov. 2.

The campus is 105,741 square feet. The campus' tenants include Dominion Eye Associates and its associated surgery center, as well as Dignitas Health and Insight Physicians.

Feldman plans to invest money into the campus to remodel its exterior and interior to better reflect the current medical and business environment.

Feldman has acquired two properties in the region over the last two months.

