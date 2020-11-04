8 hospitals that recently postponed elective surgeries due to pandemic

Here are eight hospitals and health systems that have postponed or rescheduled elective surgeries since Oct. 21:

St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare plans to postpone elective care at four of its hospitals, according to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Methodist Health System, Nebraska Medicine and CHI Health, all based in Omaha, Neb., have limited elective or nonurgent surgeries as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.

Sanford Health, a 46-hospital system based in Sioux Falls, S.D., will reschedule elective procedures due to a spike in hospitalizations, according to The Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health is scaling back elective surgeries as COVID-19 cases rise, the Journal Star reported Oct. 30.

Mayo Clinic Health System began deferring elective procedures at its hospitals in Northwest Wisconsin Oct. 31 amid an escalation of COVID-19 cases.

Erie, Pa.-based Saint Vincent Hospital plans to postpone a small number of elective procedures after "a number of patients and direct caregivers" recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a hospital statement shared with WJET.

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health will begin deferring elective procedures at three of its Tennessee hospitals due to a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, CEO Alan Levine announced in a series of tweets.

Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, Tenn., is suspending elective procedures requiring an overnight stay, effective Oct. 26.

