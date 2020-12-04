Top-read ASC articles — COVID-19 updates, CMS 2021 rules and more

Here are the most-read articles from Becker's ASC Review from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4:

1. Pennsylvania sets ground rules for suspension of elective procedures

2. CMS finalizes ASC rules for 2021 with 267 ASC-payable additions

3. New York suspends elective surgeries in Erie County: 5 details

4. Orthopedic bundled payments outlook for 2021

5. PE firm invests in Michigan GI practice, creates new platform

6. The top-paying careers in all 50 states — Surgery, anesthesiology & more

7. Elective surgery restrictions 'gutted' ASCs, spurred closures — 3 key thoughts from an industry leader

8. COVID-19 hospitalizations climb; vaccine distribution could begin next week: 5 updates

9. 76 hospitals, health systems planning new ASCs in 2020 so far

10. 7 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine, antibody tests — Side effects, the first mass air shipment and more

