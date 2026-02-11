Kaye/Bassman merges ASC, hospital leadership recruiting teams

Kaye/Bassman International, a national executive search firm specializing in healthcare, has integrated its ASC and surgical hospital recruiting practice with its hospital and nursing leadership division.

The unified team will be led by Drew Wyatt, managing partner in hospital and nursing leadership, and Greg Zoch, partner and managing director of the ASC and surgical hospital practice. Together, they will provide executive and clinical recruitment services across ambulatory and hospital-based surgical settings, according to a Feb. 6 news release.

The move reflects growing demand for leadership teams that can operate across inpatient and outpatient care models as organizations scale and integrate services, according to the release.