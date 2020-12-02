7 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine, antibody tests — side effects, the first mass air shipment and more

Here are seven updates on the COVID-19 vaccine over the past week:

Both Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines are safe, and about 10 percent to 15 percent of recipients reported side effects that were "significantly noticeable."

United Airlines carried the first mass air shipment of COVID-19 vaccines last week from Brussels to Chicago.

The FDA's vaccine committee will meet Dec. 17 to discuss Moderna's request for emergency approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Retail pharmacies and supermarkets are buying freezers, training staff and hiring more employees in preparation to administer COVID-19 vaccines when one is authorized.

AstraZeneca may conduct an additional global trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate after scrutiny from many scientists over its results.

Moderna filed for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the FDA Nov. 30.

Health system CEOs in North Carolina and Ohio told CNBC this week that they had discussed plans for vaccine distribution.

