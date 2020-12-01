The top-paying careers in all 50 states — Surgery, anesthesiology & more

Surgeons have the highest-paying job in 22 states, Forbes reported Nov. 30 based on the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The highest-paying jobs in every state, along with their annual mean wages:

1. Alabama

Anesthesiologists: $274,260

2. Alaska

Physicians: $258,550

3. Arizona

Surgeons: $280,860

4. Arkansas

Surgeons: $248,380

5. California

Surgeons: $248,100

6. Colorado

OB-GYNs: $274,680

7. Connecticut

OB-GYNs: $259,810

8. Delaware

Surgeons: $275,720

9. Florida

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons: $282,650

10. Georgia

Surgeons: $247,390

11. Hawaii

Surgeons: $250,180

12. Idaho

Anesthesiologists: $267,700

13. Illinois

Anesthesiologists: $262,890

14. Indiana

Anesthesiologists: $272,630

15. Iowa

OB-GYNs: $283,280

16. Kansas

Anesthesiologists: $276,800

17. Kentucky

Surgeons: $270,580

18. Louisiana

Anesthesiologists: $269,520

19. Maine

Surgeons: $281,470

20. Maryland

Surgeons: $278,720

21. Massachusetts

OB-GYNs: $254,780

22. Michigan

Airline pilots, copilots and flight engineers: $238,270

23. Minnesota

Orthodontists: $274,490

24. Mississippi

Surgeons: $276,170

25. Missouri

Anesthesiologists: $263,990

26. Montana

OB-GYNs: $256,200

27. Nebraska

Psychiatrists: $262,570

28. Nevada

Surgeons: $258,890

29. New Hampshire

Family medicine physicians: $262,620

30. New Jersey

Surgeons: $279,660

31. New Mexico

General internal medicine physicians: $280,620

32. New York

Surgeons: $230,890

33. North Carolina

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons: $280,940

34. North Dakota

General internal medicine physicians: $266,540

35. Ohio

Surgeons: $280,030

36. Oklahoma

Surgeons: $286,320

37. Oregon

General internal medicine physicians: $237,910

38. Pennsylvania

Orthodontists: $265,990

39. Rhode Island

Surgeons: $278,020

40. South Carolina

Orthodontists: $269,180

41. South Dakota

Surgeons: $285,320

42. Tennessee

Surgeons: $270,180

43. Texas

Anesthesiologists: $241,090

44. Utah

Surgeons: $270,260

45. Vermont

General dentists: $261,790

46. Virginia

Surgeons: $261,220

47. Washington

Orthodontists: $285,780

48. West Virginia

OB-GYNs: $276,990

49. Wisconsin

OB-GYNs: $274,410

50. Wyoming

Anesthesiologists: $281,070

