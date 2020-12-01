The top-paying careers in all 50 states — Surgery, anesthesiology & more
Surgeons have the highest-paying job in 22 states, Forbes reported Nov. 30 based on the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
The highest-paying jobs in every state, along with their annual mean wages:
1. Alabama
Anesthesiologists: $274,260
2. Alaska
Physicians: $258,550
3. Arizona
Surgeons: $280,860
4. Arkansas
Surgeons: $248,380
5. California
Surgeons: $248,100
6. Colorado
OB-GYNs: $274,680
7. Connecticut
OB-GYNs: $259,810
8. Delaware
Surgeons: $275,720
9. Florida
Oral and maxillofacial surgeons: $282,650
10. Georgia
Surgeons: $247,390
11. Hawaii
Surgeons: $250,180
12. Idaho
Anesthesiologists: $267,700
13. Illinois
Anesthesiologists: $262,890
14. Indiana
Anesthesiologists: $272,630
15. Iowa
OB-GYNs: $283,280
16. Kansas
Anesthesiologists: $276,800
17. Kentucky
Surgeons: $270,580
18. Louisiana
Anesthesiologists: $269,520
19. Maine
Surgeons: $281,470
20. Maryland
Surgeons: $278,720
21. Massachusetts
OB-GYNs: $254,780
22. Michigan
Airline pilots, copilots and flight engineers: $238,270
23. Minnesota
Orthodontists: $274,490
24. Mississippi
Surgeons: $276,170
25. Missouri
Anesthesiologists: $263,990
26. Montana
OB-GYNs: $256,200
27. Nebraska
Psychiatrists: $262,570
28. Nevada
Surgeons: $258,890
29. New Hampshire
Family medicine physicians: $262,620
30. New Jersey
Surgeons: $279,660
31. New Mexico
General internal medicine physicians: $280,620
32. New York
Surgeons: $230,890
33. North Carolina
Oral and maxillofacial surgeons: $280,940
34. North Dakota
General internal medicine physicians: $266,540
35. Ohio
Surgeons: $280,030
36. Oklahoma
Surgeons: $286,320
37. Oregon
General internal medicine physicians: $237,910
38. Pennsylvania
Orthodontists: $265,990
39. Rhode Island
Surgeons: $278,020
40. South Carolina
Orthodontists: $269,180
41. South Dakota
Surgeons: $285,320
42. Tennessee
Surgeons: $270,180
43. Texas
Anesthesiologists: $241,090
44. Utah
Surgeons: $270,260
45. Vermont
General dentists: $261,790
46. Virginia
Surgeons: $261,220
47. Washington
Orthodontists: $285,780
48. West Virginia
OB-GYNs: $276,990
49. Wisconsin
OB-GYNs: $274,410
50. Wyoming
Anesthesiologists: $281,070
