The top-paying careers in all 50 states — Surgery, anesthesiology & more

Surgeons have the highest-paying job in 22 states, Forbes reported Nov. 30 based on the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

The highest-paying jobs in every state, along with their annual mean wages:

1. Alabama
Anesthesiologists: $274,260

2. Alaska
Physicians: $258,550

3. Arizona
Surgeons: $280,860

4. Arkansas
Surgeons: $248,380

5. California
Surgeons: $248,100

6. Colorado
OB-GYNs: $274,680

7. Connecticut
OB-GYNs: $259,810

8. Delaware
Surgeons: $275,720

9. Florida
Oral and maxillofacial surgeons: $282,650

10. Georgia
Surgeons: $247,390

11. Hawaii
Surgeons: $250,180

12. Idaho
Anesthesiologists: $267,700

13. Illinois
Anesthesiologists: $262,890

14. Indiana
Anesthesiologists: $272,630

15. Iowa
OB-GYNs: $283,280

16. Kansas
Anesthesiologists: $276,800

17. Kentucky
Surgeons: $270,580

18. Louisiana
Anesthesiologists: $269,520

19. Maine
Surgeons: $281,470

20. Maryland
Surgeons: $278,720

21. Massachusetts
OB-GYNs: $254,780

22. Michigan
Airline pilots, copilots and flight engineers: $238,270

23. Minnesota
Orthodontists: $274,490

24. Mississippi
Surgeons: $276,170

25. Missouri
Anesthesiologists: $263,990

26. Montana
OB-GYNs: $256,200

27. Nebraska
Psychiatrists: $262,570

28. Nevada
Surgeons: $258,890

29. New Hampshire
Family medicine physicians: $262,620

30. New Jersey
Surgeons: $279,660

31. New Mexico
General internal medicine physicians: $280,620

32. New York
Surgeons: $230,890

33. North Carolina
Oral and maxillofacial surgeons: $280,940

34. North Dakota
General internal medicine physicians: $266,540

35. Ohio
Surgeons: $280,030

36. Oklahoma
Surgeons: $286,320

37. Oregon
General internal medicine physicians: $237,910

38. Pennsylvania
Orthodontists: $265,990

39. Rhode Island
Surgeons: $278,020

40. South Carolina
Orthodontists: $269,180

41. South Dakota
Surgeons: $285,320

42. Tennessee
Surgeons: $270,180

43. Texas
Anesthesiologists: $241,090

44. Utah
Surgeons: $270,260

45. Vermont
General dentists: $261,790

46. Virginia
Surgeons: $261,220

47. Washington
Orthodontists: $285,780

48. West Virginia
OB-GYNs: $276,990

49. Wisconsin
OB-GYNs: $274,410

50. Wyoming
Anesthesiologists: $281,070

