Top 10 ASC articles this week — CMS proposals, transparent masks & more

Here are the most-read stories on Becker's ASC Review the week of Aug. 24-28:

1. How CMS' proposals could affect ASCs in 2021

2. 109 new surgery centers by state so far

3. Cardiothoracic surgeon fired after allowing CEO to make first incision in surgery

4. A new OR fashion trend? FDA approves 1st see-through surgical mask

5. SCA, Geisinger each take over surgery center in simultaneous transaction

6. Trump aims to put 'physicians back in charge of the healthcare system' in 2nd term

7. How Biden would approach healthcare, COVID-19 and more: 10 key points for ASC execs

8. Abbott's $5 COVID-19 test gives results in 15 minutes: 8 quick facts

9. Arizona slows COVID-19 surge enough to restart elective procedures

10. New joint-venture ASC offers surgeon investment opportunities

More articles on surgery centers:

3 ASC developments worth over $10M

7 critical steps for financial success in your ASC

10 most common procedures in ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.