Arizona slows COVID-19 surge enough to restart elective procedures

Arizona hospitals are resuming elective surgeries after lowering the state's COVID-19 patient rates to a level that allows procedures to resume safely, AZ Central reports.

Phoenix-based Banner Health resumed procedures at its hospitals and surgery centers Aug. 20. Banner had paused elective surgeries and procedures twice during the pandemic.

Other Phoenix-area facilities like Phoenix-based Mayo Clinic in Arizona, Abrazo Health, Honor Health and Carondelet Health Network in Tucson have also restarted procedures.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said the COVID-19 metrics were decreasing in the state but that it was "too soon to take a victory lap."

