SCA, Geisinger each take over surgery center in simultaneous transaction

Surgical Care Affiliates and Geisinger Health completed simultaneous recapitalizations of Grandview Surgery Center and North East Surgery Center, respectively.

What you should know:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Surgical Care Affiliates took a majority ownership stake in Camp Hill, Pa.-based Grandview Surgery Center, while Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger took a majority ownership stake in Scranton, Pa.-based Northeast Surgery Center.

2. Both SCA and Geisinger had minority ownership stakes in the respective centers.

3. Grandview was a freestanding ASC while Northeast was an independently owned ASC.

