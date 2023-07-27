ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

The top states in the US in 11 categories

Claire Wallace -  

From the top state for healthcare to the top state for nurses, here are the top-ranked states in 11 different categories for 2023: 

Best state for working from home: Delaware

State with the best workers: North Carolina

Best state to live, work in: Vermont

State with the best economy: Florida

Best state for business: North Carolina

Best state to open a business: Utah

Best state for outpatient joint replacements: California

Best state for physicians to practice in: Idaho

Best state for healthcare: Hawaii

Best state for nurses: Washington

Best state to retire in: Virginia 

Note: Rankings sources are WalletHub, CNBC, Healthgrades, Medscape and U.S. News and World Report.

