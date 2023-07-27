The top states in the US in 11 categories

From the top state for healthcare to the top state for nurses, here are the top-ranked states in 11 different categories for 2023:
Best state for working from home: Delaware
State with the best workers: North Carolina
Best state to live, work in: Vermont
State with the best economy: Florida
Best state for business: North Carolina
Best state to open a business: Utah
Best state for outpatient joint replacements: California
Best state for physicians to practice in: Idaho
Best state for healthcare: Hawaii
Best state for nurses: Washington
Best state to retire in: Virginia
Note: Rankings sources are WalletHub, CNBC, Healthgrades, Medscape and U.S. News and World Report.