The 10 best states for physicians to live, work in 2023

Vermont has been named the top state in the U.S. to live and work in for 2023, according to a July 14 report from CNBC.

CNBC considered factors including life, health and inclusion scores, crime, environmental equality, healthcare, childcare and more. Read more about the methodology here.  

The 10 best states to live and work in, and their life, health and inclusion score out of 350: 

1. Vermont: 327 

2. Maine: 288 

3. New Jersey: 282 

4. Minnesota: 269 

5. Hawaii: 263 

6. Oregon: 248 

7. Washington: 242 

8. (tie) Colorado: 240 

8. (tie) Massachusetts: 240 

10. Connecticut: 233

