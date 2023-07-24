10 best states for working from home

Delaware is the best state to work from home, according to personal finance site WalletHub.

In a report released April 10, WalletHub determined the best states for remote work. The site compared the states and Washington D.C., across two dimensions: work environment and living environment. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 12 metrics including cybersecurity, internet cost and share of workers working from home.

Here are the 10 best states for remote work:

1. Delaware

2. Utah

3. Maryland

4. Connecticut

5. New Jersey

6. District of Columbia

7. Georgia

8. Arizona

9. Washington

10. Colorado