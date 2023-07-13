ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

10 states with the best economies

Claire Wallace -  

Florida is the state with the best economy for residents, according to a July 13 ranking from CNBC.

The ranking considers factors including the health of state finances, annual job growth, the health of the housing market and the concentration of major corporations headquartered there. 

The 10 states with the best economies and their economy scores out of 360: 

1. Florida: 340 

2. Texas: 324 

3. North Carolina: 310 

4. Georgia: 296 

5. Tennessee: 295 

6. Utah: 278 

7. South Carolina: 269 

8. Idaho: 252 

9. Indiana: 248 

10. Delaware: 247

