9 recent ASC moves in Florida

Florida is home to the third-most ASCs of any state in the nation, and it ranks 16th in ASCs per capita.

Nine ASC moves in the Sunshine State since the beginning of May:

1. Private equity-backed U.S. Urology Partners is adding Ormond Beach-based group practice Florida Urology Center. Florida Urology Center operates five locations in Ormond Beach, Port Orange, Orange City, New Smyrna Beach and Palm Coast, the practice said June 13. It has served the region for 30 years.

2. Orlando, Fla.-based AdventHealth landed an affiliation with Maitland SurgeryCenter. The 13,000-square-foot ASC, part of Deerfield, Ill.-based Surgical Care Affiliates, will be known as AdventHealth Surgery Center Maitland.

3. Titusville, Fla.-based Space Coast Ophthalmology opened a new ASC. The 5,000-square-foot center is also located in Titusville, the report said. It includes two operating rooms, three pre-operation rooms and a recovery room.

4. Advanced Surgery Center of Sarasota (Fla.), an affiliate of United Surgical Partners International, launched a robotic-assisted surgery program. In May, the center performed its first procedure using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics. The robot combines 3D, CT-based planning, AccuStop haptic technology and data analytics for patients with total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements. The ASC, which has physician owners and investors, offers neurosurgery, orthopedics, pain management, podiatry and spine procedures.

5. Bradenton, Fla.-based independent physician group Coastal Orthopedics opened a facility with an ASC. The 88,000-square-foot center in East Manatee will serve as the practice's new headquarters, the report said. It will house an ASC, clinical services, administrative offices, a physical therapy department and MRI services.

6. A 54-bed hospital with surgery centers is being proposed in Port St. Lucie, Fla. The 181,000-square-foot facility would have a helicopter landing pad, 24-hour emergency room and labs.

7. Fort Myers-based Orthopedic Specialists of Southwest Florida broke ground on its new headquarters. The 60,000-square-foot building will be accompanied by an adjacent 20,000-square-foot ASC, the report said. The new facilities will nearly double the practice's current space. Since it started in 2000, the group has grown from four physicians and 14 employees to 15 physicians and more than 200 employees.

8. Boca Raton-based Florida Atlantic University's Research Park was acquired for $37.5 million. A joint venture between real estate firms Pebb Enterprises and Banyan Development purchased the 308,305-square-foot office portfolio, the report said. The park comprises seven buildings that house tenants including Baptist Health Surgery Center.

9. Private equity-backed practice management company Orthopedic Care Partners is buying an ownership stake in value-based care company ValueHealth's ASC in The Villages, Fla. OCP is investing in the ASC through Gainesville, Fla.-based member practice the Orthopaedic Institute. OCP comprises practices including the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., Creve Coeur, Mo.-based Motion Orthopaedics and Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute.