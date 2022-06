Titusville, Fla.-based Space Coast Ophthalmology opened a new ASC, the Viera Voice reported June 6.

The 5,000-square-foot center is also located in Titusville, the report said. It includes two operating rooms, three pre-operation rooms and a recovery room.

The ASC can facilitate 15 to 20 surgeries per day, the practice's Director of Business Development Valerie Clark told the Viera Voice. Physicians performed the center's first surgery May 5.