4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

Here are four hospitals and health systems that have opened or have plans to open ASCs that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 27:

1. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a new ASC in Layton, Utah.

2. Fisherville, Va.-based Augusta Health held a ribbon cutting for its 60,000-square-foot Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion.

3. Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White Health plans to construct a four-story medical office building with an ASC next to its hospital in College Station, Texas

4. Madison, Wis.-based UW Health is moving forward with its ASC on East Madison Hospital's existing campus.