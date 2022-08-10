Record-breaking deals, partnerships and more: 7 California ASC updates

California holds the most ASCs of any state, and a new project would also give it the most expensive ASC in the nation.

Seven California ASC updates Becker's has reported on since May:

1. Newport Beach, Calif.-based DISC Sports & Spine Center is planning to grow its footprint in California and around the U.S. through its newly formed parent company Trias Global.

2. Pavilion Surgery Center, an affiliate of St. Joseph Hospital, both in Orange, Calif., is partnering with Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to issue the first commercial placement of the Perimeter S-Series OCT system in the state of California.

3. IRA Capital, a private equity firm, acquired two medical office buildings in Vista, Calif., predominantly occupied by San Diego-based Scripps Health.

4. The University of California Board of Regents approved a $579 million ASC at UC Davis Health's Sacramento campus.

5. Unifeye Vision Partners, an ophthalmology-focused management service organization, has partnered with a California eye center and opened a retina subspecialty practice in Minnesota. The partner practice, Shaaf Eye Center in Rancho Mirage, Calif., is Unifeye Vision Partners' eighth California practice.

6. A union representing California public hospital workers is suing a county hospital authority, accusing it of prioritizing the needs of a county-created ASC above those of the public hospital and county residents and violating the law in the process.

7. A California bill that would exempt physicians from prior authorization rules if they have practiced within an insurer's plan's criteria 80 percent of the time has passed the Assembly Health Committee.