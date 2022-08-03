California ASC to use new imaging technology

Claire Wallace -  

Pavilion Surgery Center, an affiliate of St. Joseph Hospital, both in Orange, Calif., has announced a partnership with Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to issue the first commercial placement of the Perimeter S-Series OCT system in the state of California. 

The Perimeter S-Series OCT is an imaging tool that allows surgeons real-time visualization of excised tissue, according to an Aug. 3 press release. 

Michele Carpenter, MD, a breast surgeon at Pavilion Surgery Center, will supervise usage of the new technology. 

"For years, breast surgeons have worried about not getting clean margins the first time they do a lumpectomy for breast cancer. With the Perimeter S-Series OCT system, we have a much better chance of doing that the first time," Dr. Carpenter said in the release.

