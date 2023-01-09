14 False Claims Act settlements in 2022, 2023

From false Medicare claims to improper and reckless medical billing, here are 14 major False Claims Act settlements in 2022 and the first week of 2023.

1. In April, a physician paid $40,800 to resolve allegations that he accepted consultation fees for ordering medical equipment and creams for patients he was not a care provider for.

2. In April, two Tampa-based physicians paid $24.5 million for allegedly billing federal healthcare for unnecessary medical tests and services.

3. In April, a Michigan-based physician paid $775,000 to resolve allegations that he performed medically unnecessary surgeries and submitted false claims.

4. In April, a New York city surgeon and two urgent care facilities paid $564,217 to settle allegations they submitted false medical claims for patients who had only come in for COVID-19 tests.

5. In May, an Oklahoma hospital paid $1.2 million for submitting intensive cardiac surgery claims to Medicare without physician's completed plans and signatures.

6. In June, a New York physician paid $602,662.61 to resolve allegations that he billed CMS for procedures he did not perform.

7. In August, a New York-based neurology practice paid $850,000 for improper and reckless billing.

8. In August, a Maryland anesthesiologist and pain management practice paid $980,000 to resolve allegations of submitting medically unnecessary urine tests.

9. In September, an ophthalmologist and ophthalmology practice paid $907,075 to resolve allegations of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.

10. In September, pharmaceutical company Biogen paid $900 million to resolve allegations it paid kickbacks to physicians for prescribing Biogen medications.

11. In January, a Texas podiatrist paid $90,000 to resolve allegations he submitted false claims to Medicare for surgical implants.

12. In January, a Kentucky heart physician paid $931,500 to settle allegations that he referred patients for genetic testing to receive $335,700 in kickbacks.

13. In January, medical device distributor Jet Medical paid the U.S. government $200,000 to resolve misbranding allegations.

14. In January, an Arkansas cardiologist agreed to pay $900,000 to resolve claims he submitted to Medicare for unnecessary cardiac stents.