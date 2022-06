A Dansville, N.Y.-based physician has agreed to pay $602,662.61 to resolve allegations that he billed CMS for procedures that were never performed, WETM reported June 7.

James Sakr, MD, an ear, nose and throat specialist, allegedly billed Medicaid and Medicare for procedures that he never performed or that were never documented in patient records from Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2019.