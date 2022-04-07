Physician to pay $40.8K to resolve false claims allegations 

Ahmed Khan, MD, agreed to pay $40,800 to resolve liability for alleged False Claims Act violations, the Justice Department said April 6.

According to a U.S. attorney, Dr. Khan accepted consultation fees for ordering medical equipment and pain creams for patients with whom he did not have a provider-patient relationship between 2019 and 2020.

He allegedly authorized orders, often with no interaction with the patients, in exchange for a fee from a third-party marketing company.

According to the Justice Department, Dr. Khan was the prescribing physician in a larger telemedicine scheme leading Medicare to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for unnecessary products.