Physician-owned hospital pays $1.2M to settle billing fraud claims

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South, a physician-owned hospital based in Oklahoma City, paid $1.2 million to settle billing fraud allegations May 16.

The hospital discovered billing irregularities during an internal audit showing the hospital submitted claims for intensive cardiac rehabilitation services for Medicare beneficiaries from June 1, 2013, to May 31, 2019, that didn't comply with Medicare rules.

Medicare requires physicians to complete and sign individual treatment plans for patients undergoing intensive cardiac rehabilitation and complete updates for patients every 30 days. The hospital allegedly submitted claims for payment on services without the physician's completed plans and signature.

Oklahoma Heart Hospital South self-disclosed to the federal government and cooperated with the investigation.