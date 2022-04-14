Physician barred from CMS programs, will pay $775K to settle false claims charges

Vinay Malviya, MD, will pay $775,000 to resolve allegations he performed medically unnecessary surgeries and submitted false claims for payment to federal healthcare programs, the Justice Department said April 14.

Three whistleblowers in the case will receive a combined $147,250 as part of the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act, the department said.

Dr. Malviya is alleged to have submitted false claims for payment to federal healthcare programs for needless radical hysterectomies, excessive chemotherapy, and misrepresented evaluation and management services.

In August 2021, Warren-based Ascension Michigan and related hospitals paid $2.8 million to settle allegations that they submitted false claims for payment to federal programs that were related to allegedly unnecessary procedures Dr. Malviya performed, the Justice Department said.

He agreed to be excluded from Medicare, Medicaid and all other federal healthcare programs for three years as part of the settlement. Federal programs will not pay anyone for items or services furnished, ordered or prescribed by Dr. Malviya during that time, the department said.

No determination of liability was made in the settlement.