Physician pays $90K to settle false billing allegations

Cypress, Texas-based podiatrist Amr El-Khashab, DPM, agreed to pay $90,000 to resolve allegations he submitted false claims, the U.S. Justice Department said Jan. 3.

From March 1, 2018, to Nov. 30, 2019, Dr. El-Khashab and podiatrist Judith Rubin, MD, billed Medicare for the surgical implantation of neurostimulator electrodes, but neither physician performed the procedures. Instead, patients received devices used for electro-acupuncture — a procedure that involved inserting needles into patients' ears.

Dr. Rubin previously entered a $865,000 settlement to resolve these allegations.