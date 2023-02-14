11 ASC updates in California, Texas and Florida

California, Texas and Florida are the states with the most ASCs, according to data from Definitive Healthcare.

Here are 11 ASC updates from California, Texas and Florida that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 3:

California

1. Hooman Melamed, MD, a California-based spine surgeon, filed a lawsuit against Marina Del Rey-based Diagnostic and Interventional Surgical Center, where he previously was an owner, and HOI ASC Holdings.

2. The California Medical Association issued a statement supporting the recent court decision of Texas Medical Association v. United States Department of Health and Human Services.

3. California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration plans to invest more than $400 million to reinforce the state's healthcare workforce and infrastructure.

4. Bakersfield-based Clinica Sierra Vista agreed to pay nearly $26 million to settle allegations that it underreported income.

5. Santa Barbara-based Sansum Clinic received America's Physician Groups' five-star elite status as part of its 2022 Standards of Excellence program.

Texas

1. United Musculoskeletal Partners, an orthopedic-focused management services organization, acquired Texas-based All-Star Orthopaedics and OrthoTexas Physicians and Surgeons. As a result of the deal, the MSO gained nine locations and an ASC.

2. With just one week remaining, Austin-based Ascension Texas and Blue Cross Blue and Shield of Texas reportedly reached a contract agreement to keep the health system in-network.

3. Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White Health plans to construct a four-story medical office building with an ASC next to its hospital in College Station.

Florida

1. John Burgers, MD, joined Florida Urology Center in Ormond Beach, an affiliate of US Urology Partners.

2. Tallahassee-based Florida State University, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and real estate developer the St. Joe Company broke ground on a medical office building with an ASC in Panama City Beach.

3. Ponte Vedra-based Barnhorst Eye Associates partnered with the region's largest multispecialty ophthalmology practice, Brandon-based Florida Eye Specialists.