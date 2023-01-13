California clinic receives 5-star award from America's Physician Groups

Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Sansum Clinic has received America's Physician Groups' five-star elite status as part of its 2022 Standards of Excellence program, Noozhawk reported Jan. 12.

The award is the highest ranking given by the organization. This is the 10th year Sansum has received the distinction.

Sansum is one of 72 physician groups who achieved elite status, which designates that a physician group has five-star ratings in care management practices, patient-centered care, information technology, group support of advanced primary care, accountability and transparency.

"This award is a testament to our team members who are always working hard to meet rising expectations despite the many challenges throughout this global pandemic," Kurt Ransohoff, MD, Sansum Clinic CEO and former chair of the APG board of directors, told the publication.