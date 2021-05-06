Private equity in ophthalmology: 5 updates

Ophthalmology is no exception to the massive private equity push into healthcare. Here are five updates from PE-backed ophthalmology groups:

1. PE-backed, Chicago-based Midwest Vision Partners expanded its network to 52 locations with its latest partnership. Here are four recent moves by the company.

2. PE-backed Eye Health America, an eye care practice management organization in Greenville, S.C., has partnered with The Eye Care Center, an optometric practice with three locations.

3. PE-backed Sight Growth Partners, the administrative services provider for ophthalmology platform SightMD, expanded its services into New Jersey, according to an April 7 release.

4. Chardon, Ohio-based Kellis Eye & Laser Center entered into an agreement with PE-backed Sunvera Group, a management services organization, the platform announced Feb. 24.

5. Here are six private equity-backed deals for ophthalmology practices in January.

