Ophthalmology ASC updates: 7 things to know

OcuTerra named a CMO, and Visus Therapeutics named six executives.

Here are seven ophthalmology updates ASC leaders need to know:

1. Physician-led ophthalmology management company US Eye partnered with three practices in South Carolina and Florida.

2. Ophthalmology pharmaceutical company OcuTerra introduced David Tanzer, MD, as its newest chief medical officer and executive vice president of clinical and medical affairs.

3. EyesNY (Saratoga Springs) opened its seventh location in Clifton Park, N.Y.

4. Troy, Mich.-based TruVista Surgery Center joined Sunvera Group, a private equity-backed management services organization.

5. Ophthalmic pharmaceutical company Visus Therapeutics introduced six new executives to lead the company.

6. Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Vitreo-Retinal Associates signed a 10-year lease on a space in Kalamazoo, Mich.

7. U.S. biotech company Pieris Pharmaceuticals partnered with Roche subsidiary Genentech for $20 million upfront and may be eligible to receive more than $1.4 billion in additional milestone payments.