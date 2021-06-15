Visus Therapeutics appoints 6 executive leaders

Ophthalmic pharmaceutical company Visus Therapeutics introduced six new executives it has appointed to lead the company.

The six appointments are Tim Grinstead as COO; James Burke as vice president of research; Patrick Hughes, PhD, as vice president of pharmaceutical development; Lisa Simpson as vice president of clinical operations and compliance; Guru Sharma, OD, as director of ophthalmology and clinical development; and Alex Oh as vice president of intellectual property.

Visus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company with offices in Seattle and Orange County, Calif.