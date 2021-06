Physician-led ophthalmology management company US Eye partnered with three practices in South Carolina and Florida, according to a June 29 release.

The partnerships, with Johnson Eyecare in Fort Myers, Fla., and Belle Hall Eye Care and Eyecare Specialties of Charleston, both in Charleston, S.C., bring US Eye's portfolio to 32 clinics and three ASCs.

Sarasota, Fla.-based US Eye is a network of patient-centric practices throughout South Carolina and Florida.