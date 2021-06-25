OcuTerra appoints Dr. David Tanzer as chief medical officer

Clinical stage ophthalmology pharmaceutical company OcuTerra introduced David Tanzer, MD, as its newest chief medical officer and executive vice president of clinical and medical affairs, according to a June 25 press release.

Dr. Tanzer, who earned his medical degree at Washington, D.C.-based Georgetown University, brings with him to OcuTerra more than 25 years of clinical development and executive leadership experience in the ophthalmology field. He was previously the global executive medical director of pharmaceutical company Novartis and the CMO at Abbott Medical Optics, which was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in February 2017.

OcuTerra is based in Boston.