7 ophthalmology leadership moves

Seven ophthalmology leadership moves:

1. Chris Stark joined Dallas-based EyeCare Services Partners as its vice president of managed care.

2. Herbert Pierce has been selected as the new CEO of Vistar Eye Center in Roanoke, Va.

3. Steven Madreperla, MD, PhD, will lead the newly established Prism Vision Group, an ophthalmology administrative services care provider.

4. Dallas-based Eyecare Services Partners appointed Aaron Cho as the new CFO.

5. Patricia Thomas, RN, began a three-year term on the National Certifying Board for Ophthalmic Registered Nurses Jan. 1.

6. Eyecare Services Partners appointed Susan Ludwick senior vice president of optical services.

7. The Firmament Group, an investment firm specializing in small and medium-sized businesses, invested in an ASC and three ophthalmology practices in St. Louis and appointed Jim Wachtman as CEO to lead its eyecare strategy.



