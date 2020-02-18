9 New York, New Jersey surgery centers receive drug through partnership

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and Vision Center Network of America, a clinically integrated network, reached an agreement to supply Dexycu 9 percent to nine surgery centers in New York and New Jersey.

The centers perform a combined 60,000 cataract procedures annually and will use Dexycu in their surgical protocols for treating ocular inflammation. EyePoint President and CEO Nancy Lurker said the company will work with Vision Center Network to broaden the drug's U.S. adoption rate and help treat inflammation in patients.

