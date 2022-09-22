6 ophthalmologists making headlines

Here are six stories about ophthalmologists that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 24.

1. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board fined ophthalmologist Duane Austin, MD, $40,000 for failing to ensure that four patients received the correct implant during cataract surgery.

2. OCLI Vision, a partner of Spectrum Vision Partners, added board-certified glaucoma specialist Bonny Lee, MD, to its Bethlehem, Pa.-based practice.

3. Vial Ophthalmology added Paul Karpecki, OD, to its scientific advisory board as part of a continued expansion.

4. Ophthalmologist Craig Morgan, MD, and Eye Consultants of Huntington (W.Va.) paid 907,075 to resolve allegations that they submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.

5. Garden City, N.Y.-based OCLI Vision added Himakshi Bhatt, OD, to Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut.

6. Leon Rafailov, MD, an oculoplastic surgeon at SightMD who specializes in minimally invasive procedures, has become one of the first physicians in Long Island (N.Y.) to perform a corneal neurotization.