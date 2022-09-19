OCLI Vision adds glaucoma specialist Dr. Bonny Lee

OCLI Vision, a partner of Spectrum Vision Partners, has added board-certified glaucoma specialist Bonny Lee, MD, to its Bethlehem, Pa.-based practice.

Dr. Lee is a member of the American Glaucoma Society and the Chandler Grant Glaucoma Society.

Dr. Lee completed her ophthalmology residency at Baton Rouge-based Louisiana State University and her glaucoma fellowship at New York City-based New York University.

"I am honored to expand the glaucoma team and look forward to giving my patients access to advanced eye care services and technology, ensuring they are getting the treatment they need for all their eye care goals," Dr. Lee said in a Sept. 19 press release.