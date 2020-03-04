3 recent ophthalmic ASC & practice acquisitions

Three recent ophthalmic ASC and practice acquisitions:

1. Vision Innovation Partners continues to grow across the Mid-Atlantic region, this time acquiring Baltimore Eye Physicians March 2. Read more here.

2. Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners acquired Busack Eye Center in Frederick, Md. Read more here.

3. Prism Vision Group entered into a partnership with Baltimore-based Retina Care Center Affiliates in early February. Read mroe here.

