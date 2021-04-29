ValueHealth's 2021 growth: 8 updates for ASC leaders

Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth has announced five ASCs in 2021 so far.

Here are eight updates from ValueHealth:

1. ValueHealth and Cleveland-based University Hospitals announced the development of a multispecialty, joint-venture ASC in Medina, Ohio, according to an April 27 news release.

2. ValueHealth added two new executives, the company announced April 19. The ASC chain hired Mark Winden as general manager of Encardia to oversee the company's new cardiovascular program, and Kili Preitauer as regional president to oversee business development efforts.

3. ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Pompano Beach, Fla., with Muve Health, the company announced April 8.

4. Peter Pronovost, MD, PhD, was named ValueHealth's chair of the advisory board on healthcare transformation. In this role, he'll oversee operations for some ValueHealth certifications and programs, according to a March 29 news release.

5. University Hospitals and ValueHealth are developing another joint-venture ASC in Lorain County, Ohio, that will be able to perform 800 total joint replacements a year, the company announced March 16.

6. ValueHealth purchased Kendall Pointe Surgery Center in Oswego, Ill., Jan. 14. The acquisition included 2 acres of land and the ASC building for future expansion.

7. ValueHealth is developing a total joint-focused surgery center in Chadds Ford, Pa., the company announced Jan. 12.

8. ValueHealth President Don Bisbee was appointed CEO Jan. 1. Mr. Bisbee succeeds ValueHealth Founder and Vice Chair Dan Tasset, who assumed the role of executive vice chair.

